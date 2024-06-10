39-year-old wrestling sensation discusses how he would react to a call from Triple H to join WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Matt Cardona is one of the biggest names on the independent circuit today. Since he departed from the Stamford-based promotion four years ago, the 39-year-old star has gained popularity by working physically demanding matches.

One of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Cardona, has made appearances for several notable promotions, such as TNA Wrestling, AEW, Game Changer Wrestling, NWA, and others. The Indy God recently suffered a torn pec that has kept him out of action since April.

This week, during an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Cardona said he would be open to having a conversation with Triple H and Tony Khan. However, the former United States Champion mentioned that he was happy with his current status and wouldn't beg for a job. Cardona felt he was making more money now than he did in WWE.

"If I were to go back, and listen, if right now my phone rings and it's Tony Khan or Triple H, I'm gonna pick up, I'm gonna have a convo. But I'm not getting on my hands and knees begging for a job. I haven't these past four years. Because right now, I'm making more money than ever, I have more buzz than ever, having more fun than ever, [and] I'm happier than ever. And you know, Matt Cardona, like I said, not wrestling and I've been booked more than ever I've been booked." [From 5:58 onwards]

You can watch the full interview featuring the former WWE star below.

Cardona also mentioned that he has kept himself busy while recovering from a torn pec by reworking his schedule for the summer. Despite being hurt, he is still expected to make his dates and appear at fan conventions.

