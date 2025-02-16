39-year-old WWE personality takes a massive shot at Corey Graves while sitting right next to him

Corey Graves was on duty on February 15 during NXT Vengeance Day 2025 in Washington, DC. A WWE personality, who happens to be his colleague, took a massive shot while sitting next to him.

At NXT Vengeance Day 2025, the usual commentary trio was on duty as 39-year-old Vic Joseph sat alongside Booker T and Corey Graves. As you know, the latter was added to NXT and was vocal about being unhappy with the new role given. Graves' frustration seems to stem from the temporary nature of Pat McAfee's role, while Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett have developed a good enough chemistry to carry SmackDown on their own.

During the match between Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph engaged in a back-and-forth. Vic Joseph took a direct shot at Graves, asking if he was planning to return to social media afterward (presumably to complain).

This, as you might know, is a direct reference to Graves stating his unhappiness in his current role in WWE. There appear to be mixed opinions about whether this is a good thing.

Even on SmackDown, in the absence of Joe Tessitore, WWE opted to put Vic Joseph in that slot rather than Graves, who would normally be the go-to option.

It is admittedly interesting to see that WWE is a bit overloaded in the commentary department. Tessitore's addition and swift rise have definitely caused a bit of reshuffling.

