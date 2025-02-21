39-year-old WWE RAW Superstar says when he will retire once and for all

A top WWE star has now spoken about retiring from wrestling once and for all and answered when he plans to pack things up and bring things to an end. The star has also explained the reason for his decision.

During his interview with Jesse Ventura on the legend's Substack, Karrion Kross was asked the million-dollar question when Ventura found out he was already 39. Ventura asked him when he planned to retire.

"Then I got to ask you the million-dollar question... how much longer?" (1:18 - 1:23)

Karrion Kross answered that he was not planning to retire anytime soon. He said he would continue to wrestle for as long as he could until people got tired of him and threw him out of the business once and for all. He talked about how he'd been pre-programmed to love wrestling since childhood, and it was something he would not forget.

"Until they kick me out and tell me never to come back... Professional wrestling entered my life at a very young age, Jesse. The very first memory I can recall even having visually is watching the television, watching Hulk Hogan and Macho Man, and the Ultimate Warrior. I was pre-programmed as a kid to be in love with this. When you're little, you have your cartoons, and you know that's just totally fiction. And then you see wrestling, and guys are real, and wait a minute, they are coming to town, and you can see these guys for real? Oh my god, that was just so unbelievable."(1:24 - 2:04)

Karrion Kross has an odd role in WWE

While Karrion Kross has not really been in too many feuds in his time in WWE, he has a very special role in the company. The WWE star has been the voice in the ears of several stars who have turned on their long-time friends.

Be it The New Day, Kevin Owens, The Judgment Day, Chad Gable, The Miz, or anyone else, Kross has been involved in proceedings.

What's next for the star remains to be seen, especially whether he will have a big feud heading into WrestleMania.

