Impressing the top WWE officials is a must if a professional wrestler wants to have a long tenure in the company, and it looks like Robert Stone has managed to do just that. Shawn Michaels recently revealed that he and Triple H are massive fans of the NXT star and wish to keep him for a long time.

The Heartbreak Kid has been running NXT following Triple H's move to manage the main roster's creative. Robert Stone has been a long-time member of NXT, having joined in 2019 and playing a significant role in managing various stars.

During a recent media call before NXT Great American Bash, Shawn Michaels spoke about his love for managers and why he enjoyed Robert Stone's work.

HBK and Triple H have considered Robert a dependable talent since he arrived in the promotion. Michaels would ideally want to have Stone continue appearing on NXT despite a potential call-up always looming large.

"Certainly myself and Hunter [Triple H], we always enjoy [the manager] aspect. We grew up as wrestling fans; managers were such a staple in the industry. Robert Stone he's been a favorite of both Hunter and me. From the very beginning, we've always liked him. He's so versatile. There are so many things that he brings to the table. For me, personally, I see him here, as long as he's willing to stay and as long as we're allowed to have him, we keep him," said HBK. [H/T Fightful]

Shawn Michaels praises Robert Stone's versatility as a WWE performer

The WWE manager has been in professional wrestling since 2001 and made a name for himself as Robbie E in IMPACT Wrestling/TNA.

As noted above, Stone has been the spokesperson of several superstars in NXT and is currently managing Von Wagner, who WWE reportedly views as a future main-eventer.

In addition to being solid on the microphone, Mr. Stone is also pretty proficient in the ring, even though he hasn't wrestled much in WWE. Shawn Michaels highlighted Stone's diverse skill set and said that the superstar could portray all kinds of characters without any fuss.

"If you need him [Robert Stone] to get in the ring, he'll do it. If you need him to be amusing or get his backside handed to him, he can do that. He can be serious. He's very versatile," added the WWE Hall of Famer. [H/T Fightful]

Would you like to see Robert Stone get a run on RAW or SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.