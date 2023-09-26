39-year-old WWE star finally breaks sad streak after 756 days on RAW

Tonight on WWE RAW, there was a lot going on, but finally, a major sad 756-day streak came to an end, thanks to the actions of one star. The show saw a match take place between two stars who had some issues between them following last week's show. Nia Jax and Zoey Stark finally had a match on this week's show, and Jax has broken the streak that was hanging over her.

Jax has been dominant on WWE RAW since she returned to the show. She attacked and destroyed Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley the first night she was back. She then attacked Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green last week, taking them out as well.

Jax was out to talk about why she had been rampaging through the WWE women's locker room when she was interrupted by one of the victims of her attack last week, Zoey Stark. The moment she came out, the tension broke through into chaos instead. A brawl ensued, forcing the referees to separate them immediately.

The two ended up in a match that saw Stark try her best to beat her. She even had Jax on her shoulders but was not able to hit her with the finisher. Instead, Jax took her out and hit her with Annihilator to finish her off and get the win. This saw her win her first match in 756 days. Jax's last win on WWE RAW was on August 30, 2021.

Expand Tweet

On that occasion, she had defeated Charlotte Flair. Since then, this was her first win. Given her time away from WWE, it made sense for her long streak, but Jax will be glad to get out of its shadow with her first win since her return.