39-year-old WWE star lashes out at Logan Paul during SmackDown

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar has sent a message to Logan Paul during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Fresh off his win in the boxing bout against Dillon Danis, Paul returned to WWE television during this week's show in Texas. He was scheduled to confront Rey Mysterio after he had called out the legendary luchador last week.

During the show, the YouTube sensation made his way out to address the fans. He said that he was not there for Rey Mysterio. Instead, he had his eyes on the United States Championship, which the Hall of Famer currently held.

Mysterio responded quickly, announcing that he would be happy to defend his title against Paul at Crown Jewel. Mysterio's LWO stablemate, Santos Escobar, has now sent a message to Paul on social media.

"Gotta say this. F*CK Logan Paul," Escobar shared.

Escobar and Mysterio are set to take on the Street Profits in a tag-team match next week. It will be interesting to see if Paul can secure his first championship victory at Crown Jewel.

