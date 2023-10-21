39-year-old WWE star tweets "F*ck Logan Paul," gets four-word response

Logan Paul had quite an amusing response after a WWE Superstar sent him a profane message on Twitter.

Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio came face-to-face tonight on SmackDown. The duo is all set to battle for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Rey's Latino World Order stablemate Santos Escobar then took to Twitter and sent a profane message to Logan Paul. It did not take long before Paul noticed the message and sent a hilarious response.

Check out Logan Paul's tweet below:

Santos Escobar was not thrilled with the response and hit back at Paul with another message: "That’s right, I AM YOUR PAPI @LoganPaul c ya soon."

Paul's last outing was at SummerSlam 2023, where he defeated Ricochet in a singles match. The young gun now has his sights set on Rey Mysterio's United States Title. Much like his match with Ricochet, Paul will most likely have a banger with Mysterio at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Mysterio won the coveted belt with a win over Austin Theory on an episode of SmackDown in August. He has successfully defended the belt on a bunch of occasions since then. It remains to be seen if Mysterio manages to beat Logan Paul and leaves Saudi Arabia with the United States Title still on his shoulder.

