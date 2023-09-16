39-year-old WWE Superstar out of action with injury; had an altercation with AJ Styles last week

WWE has announced that Superstar Luke Gallows is currently out of action due to an injury. The announcement was made during the latest episode of SmackDown.

AJ Styles was scheduled to face Judgment Day's Finn Balor during this week's episode of the blue brand after the group attacked the former last week.

During the bout, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio were present at ringside. However, none of the O.C. members were seen around to support their stablemate. It was then revealed by WWE commentator Michael Cole that Luke Gallows was not at ringside as he was nursing an injury. No specific details were shared regarding the nature of the injury.

Gallows and the rest of The O.C. were last seen on television during an altercation with Styles last week. The Phenomenal One was unhappy with Gallows and Karl Anderson as he felt that the Good Brothers didn't have his back earlier.

Without his stablemates at ringside this week, Styles suffered a defeat after Jimmy Uso's interference allowed Balor to secure the win with a crucifix pin. It will be interesting to see when Gallows comes back from his reported injury.

What do you think about the current situation within the OC? Let us know in the comments section below.

