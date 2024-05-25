39-year-old WWE Superstar crowned as the Queen of the Ring

The WWE King and the Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is airing live from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The third match of the main show saw Nia Jax being crowned as the second-ever Queen of the Ring in the history of the Stamford-based company.

The 39-year-old locked horns with Lyra Valkyria in the final of the tournament. The Irresistible Force defeated Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair in the previous rounds, whereas the former NXT Women's Champion went through Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and IYO SKY on her way to the final.

During the initial few moments of the match, Valkyria tried to counter Jax's power with her speed and agility without much success. However, the momentum of the bout changed after Lyra got out of the way of Jax's attempted Annihilator on the ring apron.

Despite the former NXT Women's Champion's highly spirited comeback, The Irresistible Force secured the win when she countered her opponent's attempted Sunset Flip Powerbomb into the Annihilator. This marked Lyra Valkyria's first-ever loss since moving to the main roster.

WWE Head of Creative Triple H subsequently made his way to the ring to crown Nia Jax as the Queen of the Ring. In addition to the crown, Jax has also won an opportunity to challenge for a Women's title at SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see if The Irresistible Force can go on to win her second singles title in WWE.

