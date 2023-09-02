39-year-old WWE Superstar sends a cautionary message after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Luke Gallows sent a message following the latest episode of SmackDown.

During SmackDown, Michin was seen talking to Adam Pearce. Jimmy Uso then showed up, interrupted Michin, and then mocked her. While talking to her fellow O.C. stablemates, the latter talked about how Jimmy disrespected her. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson said that they shouldn't be interfering in The Bloodline's business. This was when AJ Styles showed up and said that he would take care of Jimmy.

The disagreement between the O.C. members was clear as day as this happened once again when Solo Sikoa attacked the former WWE Champion. The Good Brothers felt that they shouldn't be getting involved in all of this. Styles, however, cut them off and challenged Sikoa to a match. Sikoa managed to secure the win later that night after Jimmy interfered in the bout.

After the match, Michin posted a message stating that Jimmy messed up. Fellow O.C. member Gallows reacted to this tweet and asked the former to relax.

Check the tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what's next for The O.C., considering the current disagreements among its members.

