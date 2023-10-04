39-year-old WWE Superstar sidelined indefinitely 

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Ivar take on Xavier Woods, but the former had no backup. While Kofi Kingston was on commentary, Ivar made his way to the ring without Valhalla, which allowed Wade Barrett to explain why Erik had also been absent from the company for the past few weeks.

Barrett explained that Erik would be out of action for the foreseeable future, whilst Sarah Logan's absence was seemingly because she wasn't needed. Ivar lost the match to Woods but was able to take down both men himself afterward to stand tall.

This could be the beginning of a singles run for Ivar, which could be why Valhalla wasn't needed this week on RAW. He may be set to have a huge push on the red brand, as he has looked incredibly strong in the last two weeks.

Where does this leave The Viking Raiders following WWE RAW?

The issue here is the fact that Barrett didn't explain why Erik was absent, so the seriousness of his injury is unclear. There was a time a few years back when Ivar suffered an injury and was sidelined for almost a year, WWE kept Erik off TV and allowed to duo to reunite when he was able to return.

Ivar's recent appearances on RAW may indicate that this will be a little different and he could be being pushed as a singles star.

Ivar is an incredible talent but has never worked the singles division in WWE, so this could be a make-or-break time for him and his standing in the company. We may see him receive a massive push if he keeps impressing on the red brand.

Have you enjoyed Ivar's singles matches on RAW? Would you like to see him compete more?

