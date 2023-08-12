39-year-old WWE Superstar viciously attacked on SmackDown; major title match in jeopardy

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar was viciously attacked by Austin Theory ahead of their United States championship match on Smackdown.

Escobar recently won the U.S.Title Invitational tournament to earn the right to challenge Theory. He faced his LWO mentor Rey Mysterio in the finals. Santos picked up the victory after the latter was injured during the match and was unable to continue the match.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Escobar was asked by Kayla Braxton about his high-stakes match against Theory later tonight. Escobar was confident heading into the match. He said that this was the opportunity he was waiting for after all the years of hardwork.

Austin Theory hijacked the interview as he blindsided Escobar by attacking him and smashing his leg in a roadcase. Rey Mysterio and the other members of the LWO quickly rushed to the scene but the damage had already been done.

Escobar was in serious agony with his championship match in jeopardy. With concerns regarding his situation, the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio later provided an update saying that Escobar is going to make it to face the champion.

The two men faced each other a few weeks ago when the number one contender was able to pin the champion Theory in a non-championship match. It will be interesting to see if Escobar is able to compete in the match later that night.

