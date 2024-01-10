391-day streak comes to an end on WWE show

WWE Superstar Blair Davenport faced Nikkita Lyons during the latest episode of NXT, which eventually ended a massive streak.

During Nikkita's standout rookie year, Davenport sidelined her in a parking lot assault. Now, upon Lyons' return from injury, she aimed to settle the score as she squared off against her opponent on this week's show.

Prior to the match's commencement, Davenport launched an attack on Lyons in the parking lot. The confrontation transitioned to the ring when the referee officially began the match.

Lyons started with a strong offensive, executing a vertical suplex and landing a huge kick. However, Davenport swiftly altered the momentum by targeting Lyons' injured leg, capitalizing on the damage inflicted when Lyons collided with the ring post.

In the final moments of the match, Davenport targeted Lyons' leg with a chop block. Following up, she executed her knee finisher, securing a decisive and impressive victory.

With this loss, Lyons suffered her first one-on-one defeat in 391 days, the last being against Zoey Stark on December 14, 2022. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 24-year-old star.

