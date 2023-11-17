4 Rising WWE stars could be major talents to watch out for, according to Dijak

WWE Superstar Dijak recently highlighted four promising NXT talents to keep an eye on.

After spending two years on the main roster, Dijak returned to NXT television last year in October. He has since established himself as one of the top stars on the show.

Dijak recently revealed a list of NXT talents he's been impressed by since making his return. He expressed excitement about seeing more of them, shining a spotlight on Brooks Jensen, Dante Chen, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James.

"Just gonna throw this out there, I’ve been back in NXT and the PC for over a year now, so here’s a list of underrated in ring talent that I would love to see in longer matches more often. Listed in alphabetical order. Brooks Jensen, Dante Chen, Fallon Henley, Kiana James," Dijak wrote.

Dijak is set to participate in the Iron Survivor Challenge at the show's upcoming Premium Live Event, 'NXT Deadline.'

WWE Superstar Dijak recently thanked Triple H and Shawn Michaels

After a disappointing run on WWE's main roster as T-BAR, Dijak returned to NXT television last year.

Dijak took to Twitter and thanked the upper management, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels, for supporting his vision. He also added that the past year was the most fulfilling year of his career.

"It’s been one year since we officially began what has turned out to be the most fulfilling year of my entire career. I am forever grateful to @ShawnMichaels, @TripleH, and everybody in @WWENXT for helping us bring this vision to life. Thanks everyone, we are just getting started," Dijak shared.

The 36-year-old star was last seen in action during the latest episode of NXT when he was involved in a backstage confrontation with Bron Breakker.

