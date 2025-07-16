4-time champion claims Triple H doesn't like him; might have been the reason behind his recent WWE exit

A popular star has opened up about his shocking recent WWE exit and how it could have been due to Triple H not being a fan of him. In a recent interview, Carlito stated that he wasn't able to resolve his differences with Hunter and added that it might have likely played a role in his exit from the global juggernaut.

Carlito's second stint with WWE began in 2023. Even though the former US Champion didn't get to compete inside the ring regularly, his involvement with The Judgment Day on RAW allowed him to show off his comedic chops. In addition to the US Title, he has also won the Intercontinental Title once and tag titles twice.

However, last month, the veteran performer announced that the company had chosen not to renew his contract and that he was on his way out. Carlito was immediately pulled from TV with little to no explanation.

In a recent chat with fellow legend D-Von Dudley, the 46-year-old star explained that he wasn't among those to pander to anyone and believed in simply doing his job. Carlito also mentioned that Triple H, who's now in charge of WWE creative, might not still be a fan of his, which likely played a role in his deal not being renewed.

"So, my goal was to be the perfect employee. I’m not going to complain, I’m going to be up on time, anything they do — that’s why everything they do was on time. Anything they wanted me to do, I did. I didn’t complain. I didn’t suck up to anybody, because that’s just not my style. But I just said, ‘Hey, look, I’m just going to be a professional.’ But I guess Hunter is still not a big fan of mine. And it’s not a hit against Hunter. It’s just that he is the guy in charge," Carlito said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Carlito said his issues with Triple H date back to his first stint in WWE

The former Judgment Day member also revealed that the very reason he was away from WWE for over a decade was due to his issues with Triple H. Carlito added that although he had hoped to sort out the differences after returning in 2023, it didn't turn out that way.

"I was hoping to [bury the hatchet and work well with WWE], but I think with Hunter [Triple H], there was still something from back in the day. There’s a reason why I was gone 13 years, you know?" Carlito said.

Following his exit from WWE, Carlito has returned to his former stomping grounds, WWC in Puerto Rico, and has already won the World Title in his first match.

