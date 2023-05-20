4-time Champion clears the air about being a vampire after arriving on WWE RAW

WWE is filled with several zany and wacky characters across different eras in the company, which was greenlit by Vince McMahon during his time as the creative head. Recently, former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Champion Shayna Baszler clears the air about being a vampire after arriving on RAW.

In 2020, Becky Lynch was nearing a year as the WWE RAW Women's Champion on Monday Nights. During the Road to WrestleMania, Shayna Baszler arrived on the main roster and immediately went after the champion. On her first night, she went after the champion's neck by biting her on live television.

The segment received a lot of attention. Later, fans came up with a theory that she was a vampire or was going to have such a gimmick. Speaking on Ring The Belle, the former champion clears the air about the rumors and revealed why she went after Becky Lynch in such an odd fashion. Check it out:

"So the idea was to just shock the world, right? And my debut and I do that, I'm trending on all socials, can't argue cause it worked... I'm not a vampire, I did it once. Look, Mike Tyson isn't a vampire. It just happened one time. I lost my cool, and wanted to shock the world." [From 1:00 to 1:33]

Luckily, these were just theories, and the company never gave Baszler a gimmick of such a degree during her time on the main roster.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will be in a massive Fatal 4-way match on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler formed an alliance on the blue brand to work in the tag team division. The duo went on to win the Fatal 4-way tag team showcase match at WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, both stars were dealing with injuries which led them to take some time off, and they weren't able to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Last week, the duo returned and attacked one-half of the champion.

Today, it was announced that the titles will be vacated as Liv Morgan is injured and she cannot return soon to defend the titles. WWE also announced a massive Fatal 4-Way match for the titles on WWE RAW after Night of Champions.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw BREAKING: The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been vacated. New champions will be crowned on the May 29th episode of #WWERaw. https://t.co/Hzrczwmeit

The four teams will be Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, Bayley & IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez with a partner of her own choosing.

