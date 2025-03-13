  • home icon
4-time champion confirms she needs treatment for injury before WWE SmackDown; deletes post

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 13, 2025 05:56 GMT
The star has been hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

A top star has revealed that she's dealing with an injury and that it needed treatment before WWE SmackDown. The post has now been deleted.

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Jade Cargill didn't just return, she confronted Naomi for attacking her and absolutely destroyed her. It left the star hurt and unable to compete in the Chamber match. Over on last week's show, Belair and Naomi confronted each other for answers. Jade Cargill came out after Naomi confessed and attacked her again. It appears that the star is still facing the repercussions of Jade's attack.

On social media, a fan wished the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and two-time tag champion a good night. Naomi said that the WWE fan was right and that she needed therapy for her neck. She said that she had neck therapy early in the morning and so, she was going to sleep. She deleted a lot of the tweets that she had sent in the night taking shots at Bianca Belair and Naomi as well, including this one. Why she deleted the posts is uncertain as she had been taking shots at Cargill until the last moment.

"Yeah, you're right, I have neck therapy early in the morning, nighty night😴."
The star has deleted the tweet now (Credit: Screenshot of post from Naomi's X account)

Fans will have to wait and see if she continues her feud online, or if she sticks to the on-screen rivalry that fans have seen over the last two weeks.

Edited by Harish Raj S
