4-time champion hints at being the mystery superstar in the US Title tournament on SmackDown

The number one contender's tournament for the United States Championship begins next week on SmackDown. US Champion Logan Paul has announced the playing field and left the door open for one mystery NXT star. One of NXT's most promising prospects looks ready to answer that challenge.

This week on SmackDown, Logan Paul appeared for the first time since controversially dethroning Rey Mysterio to win his first championship in WWE. He announced that an eight-man tournament would determine his next challenger. So far, the names announced are Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, Dragon Lee, Karrion Kross, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and the favorite Kevin Owens.

As for the mystery star, the former Cruiserweight, former NXT North American, and former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes teased being the final member, posting a photo of himself with John Cena's iconic spinner belt from 2004.

Carmelo Hayes has been among the most hyped and successful NXT stars today. He was the last champion of the brand before Ilja Dragunov dethroned him in an instant classic.

Carmelo Hayes has been considered one of WWE's future top stars, and fans will undoubtedly be happy to see him as the mystery man in the tournament. If he appears, he will instantly be the dark horse.

