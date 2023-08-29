4-Time Champion praises The Miz for his RAW promo while also taking a big shot at him 

The Miz is no stranger to impersonating other superstars - and he has done it before to both John Cena and The Rock. This week, he did the same to LA Knight, and one of his real-life close friends simultaneously praised him and took a shot at him.

The A-Lister received a lot of praise for his promo on RAW this week - where he impersonated LA Knight ahead of their clash at Payback 2023. On Twitter, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), who is a four-time Champion in WWE, said that this was the best thing that The Miz has done besides marrying Maryse.

As you know, The Miz and Maryse met in WWE, with the two going on to date for some time before getting married. Maryse hasn't been an on-screen figure for a while, but she still makes occasional appearances.

In fact, she impersonated Nikki Bella in the same segment that her husband did to John Cena.

There was no LA Knight on RAW this week to respond to the two-time Grand Slam Champion, but he will be expected to win this Saturday at Payback 2023 before he presumably resumes his duties on SmackDown.

