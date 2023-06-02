4-time champion's next appearance confirmed following recent WWE return

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito's next appearance has been confirmed. He will take on Matt Cardona for the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship in Game Changer Wrestling(GCW).

Carlito was one of the most promising superstars for the Stamford-based promotion, but in 2010, reports emerged of his negative backstage reputation and an ultimatum that forced him out of the company. He last made a return at this year's Backlash.

According to SESCOOPS, Carlito will be taking on Matt Cardona, who was recently crowned the House of Glory Heavyweight Champion. House of Glory announced the title match for Plata O Plomo, which will take place on June 16 at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York.

This won't be the first time the pair face off against each other. In 2008, Carlito, alongside his Tag Team partner Primo, dethroned Cardona and Brian Myers (then Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins) for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Carlito had already made a name for himself by winning numerous titles, including a United States Championship, an Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship twice in WWE.

Carlito's last WWE appearance

Carlito's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion came at this year's Backlash, during the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest Street Fight, when the latter's Judgement Day teammates Finn Balor and Dominic Mysterio came to attack Bunny.

Rey Mysterio entered the ring to help Bad Bunny, and a few minutes later, Carlito made a surprise return to attack Judgment Day, sporting an LWO shirt.

Fans went wild when they saw Carlito at Backlash, and many fans have made it clear they want him to sign a contract with WWE again. But the news of his match with Matt Cardona has confirmed that he isn't going to return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

What do you think about Carlito vs. Matt Cardona? Let us know in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes