4-time champion says his son "won't ever forget" WWE RAW moment after huge win

RAW after WWE SummerSlam was such an eventful one. While it is convoluted in the world title scene involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Judgment Day, the IC title picture was made clear as a whistle.

Chad Gable fought tooth-and-nail to earn a rematch against Gunther after their hit contest recently on the red brand. Only this time, it will be for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

The wrestling world is often in awe of Gable's ability both in-ring, and his character while associating with Otis and Maxxine Dupri. However, the 37-year-old is perhaps on his way to winning a singles title.

At Chad Gable's hometown in Minneapolis on WWE RAW, he defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet in a Fatal-4 Way match. In the closing moments of the No. 1 Contender's match, Gable attempted the Chaos Theory on each star, before finally being able to hit it on Ciampa.

"Yo, Minnesota… you are all rockstars. ⁣Thank you for tonight. ⁣I won’t ever forget it. And neither will he," referring to the reception both he and his son got post-match, as Gable sprinted around the ring with his son on his shoulder.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Chad Gable has won the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the past alongside Jason Jordan, Bobby Roode, and Otis.

While WWE may have a hard time convincing the fans that Gable has a shot at dethroning Gunther this close to breaking Honky Tonk Man's record, the company is infamous for its shock moments.

Gunther added a notch on his belt with a win over former two-time WWE Champion at SummerSlam

The Austrian's run between April 2022 to the present has been nothing short of stellar contests. SummerSlam was no different. He once again pinned Drew McIntyre, this time in singles competition. It remains to be seen where The Scottish Warrior goes from here.

McIntyre could return for another shot at the title. He was visibly upset walking out of Ford Field immediately following his loss. On the other side of the spectrum, The Ring General got perhaps his biggest win yet.

Meanwhile, Chad Gable has had the backing of the fanbase at large for many months, leading to speculations about whether The Alpha Academy star has a shot at pulling off the upset.

Do you think WWE will save the Gunther vs. Chad Gable title match for the next PLE - Payback - in early September? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here