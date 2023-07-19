4-time Champion sends a message after a major match was confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is shaping up quickly, and superstars have begun to book their tickets to appear at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Recently, the company announced that former best friends Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will compete at the event. Today, Rousey had a message for her rival.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships when the Queen of Spades turned on her own partner and left her out to lose the titles. Later, the Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to Monday Night RAW for answers.

Instead, she was brutally taken out by her former friend. Last night, WWE announced that Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler at The Biggest Party of The Summer to settle their differences. Today, Rousey had a message for her former best friend ahead of the event. Check it out:

"See you in Motor City, B*tch #SummerSlam #RondaVsShayna."

Interestingly, the Baddest Woman on the Planet will be the heel in the ongoing feud regardless of getting attacked by the Queen of Spades. It will be interesting to see which star walks out with the win.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler entered the women's tag team division on Friday Night SmackDown after Rousey returned from her hiatus. They quickly rose to the top and won several matches.

The duo won the Women's Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 39 and earned a future shot at the titles. However, both women were injured and took some time off from in-ring competition.

After the duo was drafted to Monday Night RAW, they quickly won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after Night of Champions. Later, they feuded with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

Ultimately, they unified the titles after defeating Fyre and Dawn in a unification match. However, they lost the titles to former champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Money in the Bank 2023.

