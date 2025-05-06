4-time World Champion makes surprise return to WWE and defeats former rival

A multi-time World Champion made an unexpected return to WWE on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Grayson Waller was supposed to compete in a singles match during the show, but his partner, Austin Theory, took his place.

Ad

The former US Champion's mystery opponent was revealed to be none other than Sheamus. This was the wrestling veteran's first match in over a month. The Celtic Warrior hit Austin Theory with a dropkick and took him down again with an axehandle. He then hit the latter with two Irish Curse backbreakers and locked him in a Cloverleaf.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Theory managed to get to the ropes, but Sheamus wiped him out at ringside with a strike off the top rope to the floor. The former WWE Champion performed a powerslam and caught Austin Theory with a knee after the latter tried rolling into the ring. Sheamus ran into the ring post, and Theory hit him with a kick and a rolling blockbuster for a two-count.

The Celtic Warrior then hit his former rival with a White Noise off the middle turnbuckle and did the 14 Beats of the Bodhrán. Finally, he nailed Theory with a Brogue Kick and pinned him to win the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More