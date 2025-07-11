4-time World Champion sends cryptic message to Bayley ahead of WWE Evolution; she responds

Bayley received a cryptic message from a former ally and four-time WWE Women's World Champion on social media ahead of Evolution. The Role Model is set to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the second-ever all-female premium live event in WWE history this Sunday.
The company quietly disbanded Damage CTRL following the release of Dakota Kai back in May. IYO SKY remained as Women's World Champion, while Asuka and Kairi Sane have since reformed The Kabuki Warriors.
One former member, Bayley, is in a feud with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's IC Title. Ahead of Evolution this Sunday in Atlanta, The Empress of Tomorrow dropped a cryptic message on Instagram.
It was an image of Asuka and Bayley, with the muscular Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants meme below. It was from the episode wherein the two friends wrestled each other at the Fry Cook Games, a possible hint that Asuka wants a match.
However, the four-time Women's Champion was not having any of it, especially since her mind is preoccupied with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. She doesn't want to worry about Asuka, who has been on a tear since returning from injury.
"Don’t start with me Asuka," The Role Model replied.
Asuka and Kairi Sane have a chance to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution. They will be part of the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match with the champs Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair from SmackDown, and Sol Ruca and Zaria from NXT.
Bayley once called Asuka her hero
Speaking to the Daily Mail last year, Bayley had nothing but praise for Asuka, who was recovering from a knee injury at the time. The Role Model looked back at their time together with Damage CTRL and was proud of what they accomplished.
"Asuka is one of those legends... she my hero, dude. She's been wrestling for so long and she could still go with anybody and she outworks everybody. I just felt honored that all these girls were going to be, I was going to be side by side with them," the former Damage CTRL member said.
Four of the five members of Damage CTRL will be at Evolution, with IYO SKY defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.
