4-time WWE champion added nothing to major faction, according to Konnan, in the past two years

WWE is a few days away from Bash in Berlin, and it looks like the event's card is locked with five matches. Meanwhile, Konnan gave his honest opinion of Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai amid her latest injury.

Earlier this month, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai was written off television because she suffered a knee injury. The reported timeline for her return is approximately eight to ten weeks. Amid Kai's absence, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane have been holding down the fort on Monday Night RAW.

On Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, the show's hosts discussed Dakota Kai's knee injury and what the four-time Tag Team Champion in WWE should do next upon her return. During this conversation, Konnan said Kai added nothing of value to the group when it was formed or when the new members were recruited.

Trending

"I've been saying it ever since she joined Damage CTRL when it was her, Bayley, and IYO SKY. I thought she added nothing to the group; she was not entertaining, she was not good at promo, and I just felt that they liked her from the NXT days much like [Johnny] Gargano and [Tommaso] Ciampa. And then, when they brought the new Damage CTRL—her and the two Japanese girls. She did not fit in at all. I've never seen the big deal in her whatsoever," Konnan said. (From 02:02 to 02:32)

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below.

Sonya Deville claims Dakota Kai may never wrestle again on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler got an invite from a returning Sonya Deville, who wanted to offer her expertise.

Later, the duo agreed to the idea and aligned with Deville to dominate the women's division on WWE RAW. The trio formed Pure Fusion Collective and targeted Damage CTRL by writing Dakota Kai off television.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Sonya Deville claimed Kai may never wrestle again after the trio attacked her. Later, Zelina Vega cost the trio their match on Monday Night RAW.

Expand Tweet

The inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament winner is set to face Shayna Baszler in a singles match on the RAW after Bash in Berlin.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.