4-time WWE champion claims to hold interesting record; has entered both Men and Women's Royal Rumble matches in the past

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just a couple of weeks away and the battlefield is getting better and better with every announcement. While multiple men have declared their entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match, only Nia Jax has announced her entry on the women's side so far.

Nia Jax has been one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company lately. The former WWE Women's Champion wants to reclaim the gold that she recently lost after Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, and winning the Royal Rumble is the best way to do it.

Nia Jax has made a lot of headlines with her Royal Rumble appearances. The 40-year-old star currently holds the record for most eliminations in a single Women's Rumble match, alongside Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair. Jax eliminated 8 women in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Jade Cargill.

Trending

However, R-Truth, who also entered the match to add some entertainment, was also eliminated by Jax, which gets her count to 9. The two-time WWE Women's Champion pointed this out in a recent post on X, making her the record-holder for the most eliminations in a single match.

"It’s actually 9 for me. R Truth counts!" wrote Nia Jax.

Expand Tweet

What else has WWE planned for Royal Rumble 2025?

With Saturday Night's Main Event right around the corner, WWE has not confirmed a lot of matches for Royal Rumble 2025. Apart from the traditional Royal Rumble matches, the Stamford-based company has confirmed a major Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will defend his title against his arch-rival Kevin Owens, with fans anticipating a massive result which could eventually hint at the company's plans for WrestleMania. Time will tell soon what else Triple H planned for the first stop on The Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback