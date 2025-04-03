4-time WWE champion confirms her career has ended

A four-time WWE champion has now confirmed that her career has ended. She shared it on social media.

Ad

Natalya and Beth Phoenix have taken to social media recently. The two stars are not only familiar with one another but are also best friends, as Natalya was the one to induct her into the Hall of Fame.

Natalya posted a picture on Instagram of the moment she had inducted Beth Phoenix into the Hall of Fame and talked about how the star was a legend. The photo showed the two of them sharing a hug, and Natalya said that she could not be more proud of her then or even now.

Ad

Trending

"On this day in history, you became a WWE hall of famer @thebethphoenix, and I couldn't be more proud of you then and now."

Beth Phoenix responded to the message, saying that her career had received the ending she always wanted and that it was over. She thanked Natalya for the Hollywood ending she wanted.

"Hollywood ending to my career thanks to you! Thank you @natbynature," The Glamazon wrote.

Ad

The star has talked about her career ending (Credit: Beth Phoenix on Instagram)

Beth Phoenix has wrestled six times since her WWE retirement

Since retiring and being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Beth Phoenix has wrestled six more times.

Ad

The star participated in the Women's Royal Rumble matches in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023. She also participated in the Women's Tag title match at WrestleMania 35 and even took part in a four-women tag team match on RAW.

Other than this, she has appeared several times for the company. However, the star confirmed that the Hall of Fame induction was her ending. None of her appearances since have been anything but one-off runs.

It remains to be seen if the star should wish to return for a bigger run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback