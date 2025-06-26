4-time WWE champion confirms he will be at SummerSlam

A WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed that he will be at this year's SummerSlam, which will take place on August 2 to 3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It's the first-ever non-WrestleMania Premium Live Event that will be held across two nights.
Kevin Nash is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal, allowing him to appear at events and serve as an ambassador for the company. He is a one-time WWE Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time tag team champion. Big Daddy Cool was at SummerSlam last year in his hometown of Detroit, being shown on television along with other legends.
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash was asked by his co-host, Sean Oliver, if he would be at The Biggest Party of The Summer inside MetLife Stadium this August. The four-time WWE champion confirmed that he would be in attendance, joking that he may turn it down if the airplane ticket for the event requires him to land at Newark Airport.
"Yeah [I’ll be at SummerSlam], unless they send me a ticket to fly into Newark, then the answer's no. I ain't flying into Newark. That suburban can drive to LaGuardia," Nash said. [8:01 - 8:19]
Kevin Nash was alluding to Newark Liberty International Airport's reputation as the worst airport in the United States. LaGuardia, on the other hand, has been transformed into a world-class airport after undergoing massive changes over the past few years.
WWE makes major decision for SummerSlam weekend
SummerSlam 2025 is going to be a historic two-night affair, and some fans were expecting the company to hold an NXT event during the weekend.
However, WrestleVotes reported on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass that the company is not planning to add an NXT show in New Jersey.
"They will not be doing anything tied into SummerSlam weekend as of now. They do have their own event. It will be taking place at the end of August, and we’re looking to nail down the date and location for that. But no, it will not be tied into SummerSlam weekend," WrestleVotes said.
So far, two matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam 2025. The King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments winners will challenge the world champions of their respective brands.
