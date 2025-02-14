4-time WWE champion details post-retirement plans

WWE veterans and legends often venture into different avenues when they're done with the industry. Recently, Heath Slater detailed his post-retirement plan, as he believes he doesn't have more than five years as a full-time competitor.

Heath Slater became a household name in WWE when he debuted as a member of The Nexus. Later, he spent years in the tag team division and captured the Tag Team Championship on different occasions before he was released from the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Marcus Buff Bagwell's YouTube channel, the former four-time tag team champion stated he has around five years left as a competitor, as he doesn't want to take bumps after he reaches 46. Slater explained his post-retirement plan, where he wanted to be an agent and train the upcoming generations by passing on the knowledge he gained as an active competitor.

"I'm 41 and I know I've a good five years (in me)... I would love to get out there again. Put my name in the damn big pond and go after it again... I just want three years, and then after that, let me be an agent. Let me teach some of these kids, let me help them, and expand their minds, you know. I think I can be good," Slater said. [From 07:34 - 08:20]

Heath Slater made history in WWE

Over a decade ago, Heath Slater's career went nowhere in WWE as he was often in groups and tag teams, which disbanded without any success. However, he became the talk of the town during the 2016 Draft when no brand drafted him.

This became a storyline where Slater was without a contract for either brand and eventually befriended Rhyno on SmackDown Live. The two entered the SmackDown Tag Team Championship tournament and made it to the finals.

The unlikely duo made history as the inaugural WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions when they defeated The Usos. Unfortunately, the reign ended when they crossed paths with The Wyatt Family.

The two remained a duo even after their release and continued to team up in TNA Wrestling. It'll be interesting to see if Slater does end up becoming an agent post-retirement from in-ring competition.

