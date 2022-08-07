"I am disappointed" - 4-time WWE Champion on not getting his big singles match against Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle has admitted to being disappointed over never getting to wrestle a singles match against Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon competed in several matches during his astonishingly lengthy career as an on-screen character in WWE. The veteran shared the ring with many top guys during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, but Angle's name is surprisingly missing from the list.

While speaking on this week's episode of The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Hero said he would have faced Vince McMahon in a heartbeat during his prime. Angle noted that McMahon always drew money as a wrestler because he rarely entered the squared circle, making it a special occasion for the fans.

While Kurt Angle didn't anticipate having a high-quality match with his former boss, he was confident that their showdown would have been a financial success. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer revealed on his podcast:

"You know what? Yes, I am disappointed. Listen, Vince McMahon is money. Whenever he wrestles, fans watch, they pay to see it, and they buy pay-per-views. They do the whole ball of wax," stated Kurt Angle. "And he has wrestled all the top superstars. So, I would love to have a match with Vince. It's not guaranteed it's going to be a great match [laughs]. You know, if you're going to have a match with Vince McMahon, you're going to make some money from it." [30:39 - 31:03]

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon almost wrestled each other in 2000

Pro wrestling programming was truly unpredictable when the business was at the peak of its popularity during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Fans were treated to unexpected storyline twists every week as WWE featured multiple larger-than-life characters.

The RAW episode on December 18th, 2000, also had its fair share of swerves as The Olympian was originally slated to battle McMahon for the WWE Championship.

Mick Foley, who served as the kayfabe commissioner then, announced the first-time-ever match as the episode's main event. However, the bout ended in a no-contest as Angle and McMahon were actually in cahoots and unleashed a ringside attack on Foley.

McMahon and Angle never got to have their highly-anticipated match, and in hindsight, it now feels like a missed opportunity.

Should WWE have booked a match between Angle and McMahon when they had the chance? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

