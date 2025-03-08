4-time WWE champion mocks Randy Orton

Randy Orton has a big week ahead of him on WWE SmackDown as he's set to return to in-ring action for the first time in months. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes mocked The Viper and reminded him of their last encounter on the blue brand.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Randy Orton addressed his return and discussed various topics, including John Cena. Later, he bumped into Carmelo Hayes backstage, who was teasing The Viper. This led to Nick Aldis booking a one-on-one match between the two in Barcelona next week.

Later, the former NXT, Cruiserweight, and two-time North American Champion sent a message to Randy Orton and uploaded an image where he was seen pinning The Viper on Friday Night SmackDown. The match took place in June 2024, where Hayes rolled up Orton and defeated him in a Triple Threat match also featuring Tama Tonga.

"First time in Spain. We running this back 🎯," Melo wrote.

Randy Orton returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Last year, Randy Orton was often seen teaming up with Kevin Owens and assisting Cody Rhodes against The New Bloodline. However, it all changed when The American Nightmare decided to join forces with Roman Reigns, which didn't sit well with Orton and Owens.

While The Viper had faith in The American Nightmare, The Prizefighter took a different approach as he turned on his former friend at WWE Bad Blood 2024. After the event, Owens targeted Randy Orton as he sided with Cody Rhodes.

Later, Kevin Owens blindsided Randy Orton and hit him with a Package Piledriver following WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The Viper was in critical condition and spent months away from Friday Night SmackDown and made no appearances for the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this month, he returned to the company in Toronto and saved Sami Zayn from suffering a similar fate. The Viper hit Owens with an RKO and was ready to strike him with a Punt Kick, but the security stopped him. It'll be interesting to see what's next between the two on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

