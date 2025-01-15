  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • 4-time WWE Women’s Champion returns to NXT after nearly 5 years

4-time WWE Women’s Champion returns to NXT after nearly 5 years

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 15, 2025 04:41 GMT
NXT featured another surprise return (Images via WWE on X and WWE.com)
NXT featured another surprise return (Images via WWE on X and WWE.com)

This week's episode of WWE NXT was a very eventful night. A few main roster stars appeared during the show, including SmackDown's Bayley.

The Role Model established herself on the developmental brand many years ago and was already a star when she got called to the main roster. She was a member of the Four Horsewomen, which includes Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and AEW star Sasha Banks. The last time Bayley competed on NXT was on June 17, 2020. That night, the Boss 'N Hug Connection defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Shotzi and Tegan Nox.

also-read-trending Trending

The following month, The Boss wrestled IYO SKY in a singles match at that year's The Great American Bash, which she lost. Bayley was at ringside for the match, which took place nearly five years ago. That was the last time The Role Model appeared on the black and silver brand until she confronted Roxanne Perez tonight.

The Prodigy lost her title to Giulia last week and said things wouldn't be the same without her as the NXT Women's Champion. Bayley showed up and tried to give Roxanne Perez some advice, but the latter told her she didn't need it.

After The four-time WWE women's champion said she would dethrone Tiffany Stratton on her way to WrestleMania, Roxanne slapped her, and the two stars got into a brawl.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी