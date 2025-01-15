4-time WWE Women’s Champion returns to NXT after nearly 5 years

This week's episode of WWE NXT was a very eventful night. A few main roster stars appeared during the show, including SmackDown's Bayley.

The Role Model established herself on the developmental brand many years ago and was already a star when she got called to the main roster. She was a member of the Four Horsewomen, which includes Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and AEW star Sasha Banks. The last time Bayley competed on NXT was on June 17, 2020. That night, the Boss 'N Hug Connection defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Shotzi and Tegan Nox.

The following month, The Boss wrestled IYO SKY in a singles match at that year's The Great American Bash, which she lost. Bayley was at ringside for the match, which took place nearly five years ago. That was the last time The Role Model appeared on the black and silver brand until she confronted Roxanne Perez tonight.

The Prodigy lost her title to Giulia last week and said things wouldn't be the same without her as the NXT Women's Champion. Bayley showed up and tried to give Roxanne Perez some advice, but the latter told her she didn't need it.

After The four-time WWE women's champion said she would dethrone Tiffany Stratton on her way to WrestleMania, Roxanne slapped her, and the two stars got into a brawl.

