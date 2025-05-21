4-time WWE World Champion unlikely to get another shot, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A particular former WWE Champion is apparently not going to get another shot at the world title for the foreseeable future, according to Bill Apter. The veteran journalist believes that the star will serve another important role now.

The star being talked about is Sheamus, who some feel has had his time in the spotlight during some of his previous runs in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he is currently not quite in the world title picture, or even in a serious storyline. Nevertheless, his peak physical condition has him ready, which has also led to questions about his future.

On UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked about whether Sheamus could be ready for a world title pursuit at this point. Apter had the following to say about the former WWE Champion.

"He has been around such a long time. I think that he is gonna be utilized more to put people over, than win something, I really do. He is a great guy, I like him." [12:40 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Sheamus in WWE in his current run.

