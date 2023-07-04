WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar's former opponent Zach Gowen doesn't want to step into the ring with him ever again.

Back in 2003, Zach Gowen quickly turned into a massive babyface when he feuded with Mr. McMahon himself on WWE SmackDown. Gowen later faced The Beast Incarnate in the ring shortly after the latter turned heel. Longtime fans are aware of the vicious beating Lesnar inflicted on Gowen in their match.

A fan recently joked that WWE should bring back Zach Gowen at next year's Royal Rumble PLE and have him finish his story with Brock Lesnar. Gowen noticed the tweet and made it clear that he's a father of four children, pays his taxes, and is 40 years old. He added that his story with Lesnar is done.

"No thanks!!!! I'm a sober 40 year old amputee tax paying civilian father of 4 that works as a motivational speaker. That story is FINISHED. 😭"

Gowen once said that Brock Lesnar might have saved his life

Lesnar's singles outing with Zach Gowen on WWE SmackDown was a disturbing visual that fans still haven't forgotten. Lesnar beat the tar out of Gowen that night and left him unconscious. While speaking with Rewind Recap Relive, Gowen said that Lesnar was concerned about his well-being during the contest.

"In fact, one moment in our match he was supposed to give me… like a triple Powerbomb. Then, after two, he felt I got knocked out. He felt my body go limp for a second. I hit the back of my head on the mat. I was knocked out on the Power Bomb and it was supposed to be three. But he felt that I was in danger, so he just let me go. He might have saved my life if we’re being 100% honest."

WWE released Gowen in 2004, mere weeks before WrestleMania XX, where Brock Lesnar competed in the last match of his first run. Lesnar made his WWE return eight years later and is still a massive attraction in the company. He is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes on RAW.

