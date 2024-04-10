40-year-old RAW star confronts current champion on WWE show; brawl breaks out in the ring

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, North American Champion Oba Femi was confronted by a RAW Superstar while he was cutting a promo in the ring. That would be Ivar. The Nigerian wrestler successfully defended his title in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Stand & Deliver this past week against Josh Briggs and Dijak.

Oba Femi reflected on the match during an in-ring segment on WWE NXT this week. He stated that some things in life are inevitable and that he did not just believe he would retain his title but he knew he would. He also said he knew it would be the genesis of rule over his division, and he was glad to be proven correct. He added that he was still the North American Champion and that won't change for a very long time because it was inevitable.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders made a surprising appearance and confronted Oba Femi. He said that he could tell by the look on Oba's face that the latter was not expecting him to show up. Ivar said he loved the chaos when he saw the Triple Threat Match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Oba Femi then asked him what he wanted.

Ivar said he felt deep jealousy when he saw that match and he wanted to be in that fight. He said that he was the only one who could take the NXT North American Championship off of Oba. Femi said "We shall see," and a brawl broke out between both men. Ivar took out the big man with a springboard crossbody and raised the title in the air.

