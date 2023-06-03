Wildly popular star finally wins big match; qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight collided with Montez Ford in a qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

This year's event is set to take place at The O2 Arena in London, England on July 1st. The first person to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase will be the winner, and they can cash it in for a title of their choosing anytime and any place.

On WWE SmackDown this week, LA Knight and Montez Ford looked to join Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura by qualifying for the ladder match. During the bout, Ford went for his From The Heavens finishing move, but Knight avoided it.

He tried to pin the latter in a roll-up, but his opponent reversed it into a roll-up of his own and pinned Montez Ford while grabbing onto the ropes to win the match via pinfall.

On the same night, Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans to qualify for the Women's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It'll be interesting to see who the winners will be.

