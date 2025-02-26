40-year-old star makes WWE in-ring debut on NXT; puts his TNA title on the line

History was made on the latest episode of WWE NXT, as the TNA X-Division Championship was defended by Moose for the first time during the show. This also marked his in-ring debut for the company, with the challenger being none other than Lexis King.

During the match, The Wrestling God tossed the NXT Heritage Cup Champion across the ring and stomped him in the corner. King hit the TNA star with several chops in the corner and a big kick. Moose hit a big chop as well, but he ran into a kick. The big man shockingly dropkicked Lexis King off the top turnbuckle.

The two stars traded shots and Moose hit the challenger with a big boot but ran into a superkick. Lexis King countered a pop-up powerbomb into a hurricanrana. King took Moose out with a somersault plancha. He then performed a crossbody off the top rope for a two-count.

The 40-year-old performed another kick and delivered a crossbody. He planted the challenger with a powerbomb for a nearfall. He tried to go for a spear but ran into a superkick. Lexis King hit the Coronation for a nearfall. Moose turned the WWE star inside out with a spear and pinned him to win the match.

