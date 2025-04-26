40-year-old star returns to SmackDown after nearly two months and takes out Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton was engaged in an impromptu dream match on SmackDown, but not one, but two interferences led to things getting hijacked. One of those returns was a 40-year-old star who has been out for nearly two months.

This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton was out to celebrate her win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. Jade Cargill quickly interrupted her, telling her she wanted the gold now that her business with Naomi was over. It led to a sudden dream match between the two women.

Naomi would interrupt the match and take out Jade Cargill, but the 40-year-old Nia Jax returned after nearly two months to take out Tiffany Stratton.

In case you forgot, it was Nia Jax on whom Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase this past January on the first SmackDown of 2025. Surprisingly, their rematch never had a conclusive finish, so it makes sense that WWE wants to pick up this feud again.

It's also quite likely that Cargill and Naomi could be running it back. Either that, or we're set for a Fatal Four-Way direction for the Women's Championship.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out.

