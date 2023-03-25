40-year-old star's 20-match losing streak finally ends after defeating Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio had a rough night on SmackDown but got the last laugh. On the latest episode - the penultimate SmackDown before WrestleMania 39, he faced the 40-year-old LA Knight, who defeated him thanks to the help of Dominik Mysterio.

In doing so, Knight ended a major losing streak.

Despite Knight constantly being put into important spots and opportunities, he has lost his last 20 matches. This is according to Cagematch.net, which lists a variety of house show matches, televised bouts, and even the occasional battle royal.

The last time LA Knight tasted victory was on January 20, 2023 - a little over two months ago, when he defeated enhancement talent, Ren Jones.

To find out when his last win against a signed WWE star was, then you have to go back to October 28 last year - meaning that it has been a whopping five months since he last beat a full-time star.

As for Rey Mysterio, he got a measure of revenge. His wife and daughter were at ringside and Dominik also berated them. Rey Mysterio finally took matters into his own hands and attacked his son before accepting his WrestleMania challenge.

