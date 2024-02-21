40-year-old star sends 2-word message to second generation WWE Superstar ahead of major title match against Oba Femi

A 40-year-old star sent a message to a rising star ahead of his title match against Oba Femi.

Ever since Alexis King made his debut in NXT, he has made it clear that he plans to come out from under the shadow of his father, Brian Pillman, and make a name for himself. Hence, he had changed his name to Alexis King.

Since his debut, King certainly hasn't been short of any confidence. He has interrupted several superstars backstage and also tried to interject himself into the storyline with Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Ilja Dragunov.

As annoying as he is, Alexis King has shown that he can hang with the best in the company, and tonight, he will get a chance to elevate his career further. Tonight on WWE NXT, King will be facing Oba Femi in an NXT North American Championship match.

Prior to the match taking place, King got an unexpected well-wisher in his corner when Robert Stone wished him good luck for his match tonight on social media.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Robert Stone might've been wishing Alexis King good luck because he figured the second generation star would need it tonight against Oba Femi. The 6'4" Nigerian has been dominating the competition since his title win over Dragon Lee.

Who do you think will win tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE