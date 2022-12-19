40-year-old superstar sends out a message to WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

WWE Superstar Natalya sent out a warm birthday wish to Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 Night One to take on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. This was Austin's first bout in over 19 years. The Hall of Famer scored the victory over KO.

On Night Two of WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee, following which The Texas RattleSnake hit Austin Theory, McMahon, and McAfee with Stone Cold Stunners.

Nattie took to social media to send out a heartwarming message to Stone Cold as she mentioned how much she loved the WrestleMania match between Austin and Bret Hart.

"So many people have said this is one of their favorite WrestleMania matches ever. When I see this picture it screams PASSION. There are so many sacrifices we make when we love something, but all so worth it. Thank you both for being so inspiring—Happy birthday @steveaustinbsr," wrote Natalya.

Check out Natalya's Instagram post here.

Paul Virk recalled his memory with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

IMPACT Wrestling star Paul Virk spoke about his first memory with WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Virk detailed his first memory of Austin as he mentioned how he went to see a match between The Texas RattleSnake and The Rock.

He said:

"I was four or five years old, I don't really remember. The first match was WrestleMania 19, Stone Cold versus The Rock, and I thought Stone Cold was the bad guy and The Rock was the good guy even though there was, you know, a switch after that. I had no idea it was wrestling. I had no idea what this thing was but I was hooked. They had me." [From 06:32 to 06:52]

It would be interesting to see if Austin will return to WWE for another match in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's return to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes