40-year-old TNA name makes major debut at WWE event

A well-known TNA name just made her major WWE debut. She faced off against a current champion.

Rosemary is a veteran in the TNA ring. She has been with the company for several years and has established herself as one of the standouts in the women's division. The 40-year-old also turns many heads with her creepy gimmick, terrorizing her opponents for years.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Wendy Choo, who is set to challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women's North American Championship, claimed that she had a special opponent for the champ. Hence, Kelani went to the ring and asked Wendy to bring out her opponent.

Wendy appeared on the titantron and instructed a hooded figure to enter the ring. This person turned out to be Rosemary. The crowd also gave her a loud pop as she approached the ring. Kelani Jordan initially looked out of place in this match due to Rosemary's unorthodox offense. However, she recovered and picked up the ring.

Following the match, Wendy Choo appeared behind and choked out Kelani Jordan in the ring. It remains to be seen if this will be the outcome of their title match this weekend.

