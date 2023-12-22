40-year-old willing to return as a surprise 2024 WWE Royal Rumble entrant

The WWE Royal Rumble event usually features several surprise returns. In a recent interview, former WWE star Heath Slater expressed an interest in appearing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble contest.

Slater worked for WWE between 2006 and 2020. The 40-year-old competed in Royal Rumble matches in 2011, 2013, and 2018. He also participated in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble bout in Saudi Arabia.

On Rewind Recap Relive, the former 3MB member confirmed he would like to take part in the upcoming Royal Rumble:

"If I ever got the call to say, 'Hey, man, we wanna hit the 3MB music and have you come out in the Royal Rumble,' I would say, 'Well, hell yeah, let's do it,'" Slater stated. "Those are the moments that live on. Those are the moments that you remember. Those are the moments that get you excited and fun." [1:07:35 – 1:07:53]

The 2024 Royal Rumble will take place on January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have already been announced as participants in the men's 30-man match.

Why the WWE Royal Rumble is important to Heath Slater

Like many in-ring competitors, Heath Slater grew up as a big wrestling fan. He watched the Royal Rumble every year and viewed the event as his favorite on the WWE calendar.

Almost four years after leaving the company, Slater still enjoys watching the Royal Rumble to see which legends return:

"Ever since I was a kid I've loved the Royal Rumble. It was so cool. And what makes it even better are the surprises. The surprises are amazing, the surprises are the ones where you're just like, 'Holy cr*p! They're in there!' It's like let them go in there, let them do their greatest hits, and then eliminate them." [1:07:06 – 1:07:30]

One of Slater's most notable Royal Rumble moments occurred in 2018 when he eliminated Sheamus after just two seconds.

Would you like to see Heath Slater in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Rewind Recap Relive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.