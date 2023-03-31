40-year-old Wrestling veteran wants WWE to introduce more women's championships 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya thinks the company should introduce more championships to represent the women.

The Queen of Harts has been part of the wrestling juggernaut for over a decade, and she's had multiple titles in the company. She has shared the ring with many top female stars during her career, including Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Michelle McCool.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Natalya was asked whether having a Women's Intercontinental Championship is necessary in WWE. She stated:

"Yes, I think that we need more championships. We need more representation. Next year for the Hall of Fame, I want two women getting inducted. We have all these men getting inducted. I just think it'd be so cool to have two women get inducted. There's so many women that deserve to be in that Hall of Fame like Miss Elizabeth, like Michelle McCool, like Layla, like Victoria, like Mickie James. The list goes on and on," she said. (2:39 to 3:07)

You can check out the video below:

Natalya will team up with Shotzi at WWE WrestleMania 39

Natalya has competed in countless WrestleMania matches during her career. Last year, she competed in a fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, where she teamed up with Shayna Baszler.

The bout was won by Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were crowned the new champions. At The Grandest Stage of Them All next month, Natalya will join forces with Shotzi in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match. They'll take on the teams of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Other women who will compete at The Show of Shows include Bianca Belair, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Lita, Becky Lynch and Damage CTRL.

Which match are you most excited about at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

