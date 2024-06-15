40-year-old WWE star should eventually dethrone Bayley as women's champion, agrees legend (Exclusive)

Bayley has been an impressive babyface champion for WWE since capturing the Women's Championship. Dutch Mantell, though, would like to see Nia Jax as the champion of the blue brand.

Amongst the superstars brought back by Triple H, Nia Jax has arguably been amongst the best as she has raised her game and even won the Queen of the Ring tournament in dominant fashion.

Jax has improved her performances tremendously and looks like a top heel in the women's division, with another women's title reign possibly being on the horizon.

Nia Jax is on the SmackDown brand, where Bayley leads the division as the WWE Women's Champion. She will put the title on the line against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle.

While Bayley is expected to retain without any upsets in Scotland, she could eventually be forced to defend against the Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax, who picked up a win over Michin on this week's SmackDown.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, host Rick Uchinno predicted that Jax would capture the title, and Dutch Mantell agreed with the scenario.

The former WWE manager said he would love to see Nia Jax as champion and seemingly backed the idea for the Samoan star to hold the belt after Bayley.

"I like Nia Jax as the champion. I really do," admitted Dutch Mantell. [23:00 onwards]

While she is a two-time tag team champion, Nia Jax has only one women's world title win: the RAW Women's Championship win from WrestleMania 34.

Considering her recent track record, WWE could reward Nia Jax with another deserved title win in the near future, which would be her second overall in her career.

