405-pound WWE star competed in another pre-show dark match without making official debut in 277 days

A massive WWE star competed in another dark match before SmackDown without making an official debut in 277 days.

Odyssey Jones started his WWE career in NXT, where he made a name for himself. Despite getting over with the fans, he was rarely used on television.

However, it looked like his career might finally take off when he was drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. However, that wasn't the case, and his career took a nosedive instead.

Since signing with RAW, Odyssey Jones hasn't competed in any televised match, so he has yet to make his official Monday Night RAW debut. Instead, he has been competing in dark matches.

Tonight, Odyssey Jones competed in a dark match before SmackDown against Cedric Alexander, according to Fightful Select. Jones ended up winning against Cedric Alexander.

Previously, the 405-pound has competed in numerous dark matches against Cameron Grimes and Cruz Del Torro. He even holds a win over the latter.

It remains to be seen how long fans will have to wait before Odyssey Jones officially debuts on the red brand.

Do you want to see Odyssey Jones compete on RAW sometime? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.