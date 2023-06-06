41-year-old former champion heartbroken after consecutive losses for over two months

Last night's episode of WWE RAW marked the fifth televised loss in a row for the former two-time Champion and veteran, Natalya. The Canadian has taken to her Twitter account to express her feelings after her latest loss against Zoey Stark.

WWE RAW this week played host to a set of Money In The Bank qualifying matches, with WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet qualifying for the Ladder Match. The winner of the Money In The Bank match is guaranteed a Title shot at the time and place of their choosing, making it the ultimate prize for any challenger in WWE.

Natalya and Zoey Stark were pitted in one of the qualifying matches that took place last night. Both women put on a fantastic match, getting some good offensive maneuvers in. Toward the end of the bout, Trish Stratus attacked the Queen Of Hearts while the referee was distracted, allowing Stark to capitalize and defeat her opponent.

Natalya's loss on WWE RAW marked the fifth continuous televised loss for her. The last match that Natalya won on WWE TV was in March when she and Shotzi defeated Lacey Evan and Xia Li to qualify for the WrestleMania Showcase Tag Team match. Since then, the 'BOAT' has lost many encounters against her fellow WWE Superstars. Her most crushing defeat recently was her sixty-nine-second loss to Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions.

It looks like Natalya is in need of some love and support from the WWE Universe to keep her going. She posted a heartbroken emoji on her Twitter handle, possibly mirroring how she feels right now.

Who will be competing in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match in July?

The Money In The Bank Ladder match is set to emanate from the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023. The PLE will include two marquee matches that will see a male and female Superstar win their respective Money In The Bank briefcases.

Currently, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight have qualified for the men's MITB Ladder Match. There are three matches set to take place over the coming weeks to decide their remaining competitors. The matches are Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Butch vs. Baron Corbin, and Matt Riddle vs. an undecided opponent.

The women's MITB Ladder match has seen Becky Lynch, Zoey Starks, and Zelina Vega qualify for it. The winners of the following matches will join these three WWE Superstars: Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky, and another opponent yet to be named.

