  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 41-year-old former WWE champion makes confession about Alexa Bliss: “Cute as a button” 

41-year-old former WWE champion makes confession about Alexa Bliss: “Cute as a button” 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 30, 2025 01:27 GMT
The star made a confession about her (Credit: WWE.com)
The star made a confession about her (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE veteran has confessed that he really likes Alexa Bliss and even called her as “cute as a button.” The star spoke about it recently.

Four-time 24/7 Champion EC3 joined former WWE writer Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone in this week’s episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Outlaws. There, he spoke about his thoughts on Alexa Bliss.

Bliss is seemingly re-negotiating her contract with WWE after the two disagreed about her contract. While Bliss wanted to return with a new and improved contract, WWE wanted her to continue on her current one. At the moment, things are uncertain about how it will play out, but plans for her return were reportedly shelved.

also-read-trending Trending

Talking about Bliss, EC3 said that he wanted her to be happy and that’s all he cared about. He went on to call her a sweetheart and confessed that he liked her, before saying that she was cute as a button.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"I will be happy if she's happy. Because she's a little sweetheart and I like her. Cute as a button." (3:10 - 3:28)
youtube-cover

However EC3 may feel about it, the star’s return now depends on what WWE and she can come to an agreement about. If they are unable to agree on a contract, then Alexa Bliss’ return may not happen at all.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी