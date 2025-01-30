41-year-old former WWE champion makes confession about Alexa Bliss: “Cute as a button” 

A WWE veteran has confessed that he really likes Alexa Bliss and even called her as “cute as a button.” The star spoke about it recently.

Four-time 24/7 Champion EC3 joined former WWE writer Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone in this week’s episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s The Wrestling Outlaws. There, he spoke about his thoughts on Alexa Bliss.

Bliss is seemingly re-negotiating her contract with WWE after the two disagreed about her contract. While Bliss wanted to return with a new and improved contract, WWE wanted her to continue on her current one. At the moment, things are uncertain about how it will play out, but plans for her return were reportedly shelved.

Talking about Bliss, EC3 said that he wanted her to be happy and that’s all he cared about. He went on to call her a sweetheart and confessed that he liked her, before saying that she was cute as a button.

"I will be happy if she's happy. Because she's a little sweetheart and I like her. Cute as a button." (3:10 - 3:28)

However EC3 may feel about it, the star’s return now depends on what WWE and she can come to an agreement about. If they are unable to agree on a contract, then Alexa Bliss’ return may not happen at all.

