41-year-old former WWE Superstar set to undergo eye surgery which he has "needed for a while"

Kevin Robert Kiley Jr., better known by his ring name Alex Riley, was widely popular in WWE in 2011. During that time, he associated himself with then-WWE Champion The Miz and indulged in major shenanigans during the latter's bouts at the time.

Most notably, Riley joined as the manager of The Miz at WrestleMania 27 in the main event. The duo ultimately feuded with one another, with Riley pinning The Miz at the 2011 Capitol Punishment Premium Live Event.

Speaking on The Tyrus and Timpf Podcast, A-Ray revealed that he decided to proceed with the eye surgery he has needed for a while. While he only returned to the ring a few months ago after a six-year hiatus, Riley believes he has to take a more pragmatic approach towards his eye condition:

"I had some eye issues and I’m going for surgery. I’m trying to combine the metaphysical and the physical here and I went to go see a doctor. I’m getting my eye surgery which I’ve needed for a while," Riley said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The former WWE Superstar then talked about doing chakra therapy as he did not want to have another surgery:

"I had dealt with two retina surgeries already. So I was like, okay, well I don’t wanna do that again so I’m gonna get into the metaphysical and I’m gonna get into the chakras and then I did, okay, I’m just gonna do all chakras now and I’m just gonna read books and I’m gonna get very spiritual but you’re right, there’s a meeting in the middle… Exactly [too much of anything is bad]. So I went to a doctor, doctor’s like, ‘You know what? I can help fix this eye. I can help fix your eye.’ So, that’s it and I’m grateful that I finally did and I’m not saying that it doesn’t work. I’m sure it does work but I was just kind of tired of waiting around." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Alex Riley brawled with Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE RAW

Perhaps one of Riley's standout moments during his time with the Stamford-based promotion was his one-on-one brawl against Stone Cold Steve Austin on the RAW after WrestleMania 27.

The last time Austin truly got physical on WWE TV was 11 years ago on Monday Night Raw in a segment with Alex Riley and The Miz.



He's hit plenty of Stunners since then, but in this rare instance, we got all the offense.



I could see Mania giving us at least this. The last time Austin truly got physical on WWE TV was 11 years ago on Monday Night Raw in a segment with Alex Riley and The Miz.He's hit plenty of Stunners since then, but in this rare instance, we got all the offense.I could see Mania giving us at least this. https://t.co/6MHIU5ZdSJ

Alex Riley was relegated to commentary on NXT despite wanting to be an in-ring competitor. After his last televised match in 2013, he ran a Twitter campaign throughout 2014 and 2015 with the hashtag #FreeRiley, in an attempt to get management to notice him.

Ultimately, he found himself in a feud with then-NXT Champion Kevin Owens. In his final match on the developmental brand, he wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura in a losing effort before being released by WWE on May 6, 2016.

