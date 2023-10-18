41-year-old RAW star was "rejected for 5 years" by WWE

A current WWE Superstar has revealed that she was rejected for five long years before she finally got the opportunity.

Natalya has been a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment for more than 16 years at this point. She signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion in January 2007 and has been actively wrestling since then.

Natalya recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and opened up about the struggles that she faced before making it to WWE. As per The Queen of Harts, she was rejected for five years.

"Vince... he's...he's just, yeah, he's taught me how to fight for things. Everything that I've gotten, I was never really supposed to get. I was never supposed to have a lot of the matches that were like career-changing, career-defining matches. I wasn't supposed to have them. A lot of the moments that I've had in my career, I wasn't supposed to have. I don't even know if I really was supposed to have the job in WWE. I fought. I was rejected for 5 years. And that's why when I tell people, with every door that closes and doors that are slammed in your face, take every no and turn it into a yes, because I wasn't supposed to have this," Natalya said. [58:10 - 58:42]

Natalya is a three-time champion in WWE

Natalya is one of the most respected veterans in wrestling today. She has worked incredibly hard over the years and has held championships on three occasions. Natalya has won the Divas Title, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Titles with Tamina.

At 41 years old, Natalya is still in great shape, and it won't be a surprise if she keeps wrestling for at least a few more years. After Natalya is done with pro wrestling for good, her fans would love to see her take on a backstage or even a mentoring role in WWE.

